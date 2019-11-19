Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To Fund Black Female Entrepreneurs

Black women are the largest growing group of entrepreneurs. Thanks to women like Courtney Adeleye, we will continue to thrive in the business world. The founder and CEO of The Mane Choice has joined forces with MAV Beauty Brands to create a fund designed empower Black women and educate them on how to lay the foundation for generational wealth.

In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote,

“A $30 million dollar contribution from me to you!

Over the past 6 years, my team and I have had the privilege of creating healthy hair products for customers around the world. As your support for @themanechoice grew, our reach and community outreach did, too.

I’ve always been passionate about finding opportunities to give back and meet the needs of my community. My sisters and I were raised by a single mom in Detroit, Michigan, so I especially wanted to help women in a way that would have an impact not just today, but for generations to come. And even after countless giveaways, I knew there was still much more to be done.

I’ve been searching for ways to expand my reach to impact even more lives, and it was super important for me to find the perfect partner to continue and expand on the work I’ve already started in the community.

Today I’m excited to announce that I have made the strategic decision to partner with MAV Beauty Brands. With this expansion and being part of a publicly traded company comes limitless opportunities, the first of which includes the launch of The Generational Advantage Fund, where I am personally committing $30 million dollars focused on providing financial literacy programs to communities in need, fueling them with tools to succeed from generation to generation.

This new fund will help to formally provide women with access to financial literacy, capital, resources and support, mentorship, scholarships, and housing. The Generational Advantage Fund is designed to bridge the wealth gap for women now and for generations to come by not just alleviating an immediate need but providing resources to build generational wealth.

Follow @generationaladvantagefund and stay tuned for more information on how to get involved in this new venture.

This is much more than a partnership! I am taking my expertise and knowledge to a whole NEW level! I’m excited for the future and look forward to building generational wealth together!

Love #CourtneyAdeleye”

Courtney entered the business world as a beauty and haircare YouTuber. She documented her hair journey while quickly building a dedicated following. She took the entrepreneurial leap and created The Mane Choice Hair Solution, a collection of natural haircare products that contribute to the growth and strength of natural hair. Her company quickly took off, turning into a multi-million dollar business.

I am so happy that Courtney is using her platform to pay it forward. Her investment in the Black community is the energy needed to empower people of color to become business owners and build generational wealth.

DON’T MISS…

After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will Learn How To Style Black Hair After Once Banning Braids And Afros

50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Fashion Fair Lives On As Black Opal Owners Acquire The Iconic Beauty Line

50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 50 photos Launch gallery 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 1. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 1 of 50 2. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 3 of 50 4. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. SOLANGE Source:Getty 5 of 50 6. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 7 of 50 8. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 11 of 50 12. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 12 of 50 13. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 13 of 50 14. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 14 of 50 15. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 15 of 50 16. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 16 of 50 17. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 17 of 50 18. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 18 of 50 19. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 19 of 50 20. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 20 of 50 21. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 21 of 50 22. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 22 of 50 23. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 23 of 50 24. REGINA KING Source:Getty 24 of 50 25. REGINA KING Source:Getty 25 of 50 26. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty 26 of 50 27. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty 27 of 50 28. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty 28 of 50 29. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty 29 of 50 30. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 30 of 50 31. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty 31 of 50 32. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty 32 of 50 33. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN 33 of 50 34. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN 34 of 50 35. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 35 of 50 36. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 36 of 50 37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 37 of 50 38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 38 of 50 39. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty 39 of 50 40. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty 40 of 50 41. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN 41 of 50 42. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN 42 of 50 43. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty 43 of 50 44. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty 44 of 50 45. RIHQANNA Source:Getty 45 of 50 46. RIHANNA Source:Getty 46 of 50 47. SLICK WOODS Source:Getty 47 of 50 48. ALEK WEK Source:Getty 48 of 50 49. ALEK WEK Source:Getty 49 of 50 50. MEAGAN GOOD Source:Getty 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It's also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We've been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To Fund Black Female Entrepreneurs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com