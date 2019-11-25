The Jux: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti’s Home Liberated Of $366K In Jewelry

Looks like Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s shine is about to get dimmer as they’ve been relieved of quite a bit of ice.
According to WSB-TV, Iggy and Carti’s residence in Buckhead, Atlanta was burglarized earlier this month in which the thief was able to come off with rings, chains, and bracelets valued at $366,000 altogether.
According to Atlanta police, the couple didn’t report it until Nov. 17.
On Friday night, Seiden stopped by the home looking to find out why they waited three days, but no one answered.
Meantime, detectives confirmed to Seiden that the burglar made it through the front gate and slipped through a back door.
Wait, why’d they wait a few days before filing the police report? That’s strange in itself.
Still, we’re sure they’ll be replacing those stolen items with brand new and probably more expensive ice, but until then check out the list of what was robbed below and try not to bask in someone else’s loss.
- Diamond Eternity Band Rings – $70,000
- Pink Saphire Eternity Band Ring – $6,000
- Diamond Engagement Ring – $35,000
- Gold Link Cuban Chain Diamond – $39,000
- Diamond Chain T-Rex Tooth Fossil Pendant – $30,000
- Platinum and Diamond Tennis Bracelet – $54,000
- Gold & Diamond Tennis Bracelet – $43,000
- Rose Gold Diamond Encrusted Bracelet – $10,000
- Platinum Cartier Nail Bracelet with Diamonds – $10,000
- Gold & Diamond Bangle – $4,000
- Rose Gold & Diamond Bangle – $4,000
- Platinum & Diamond Bangle – $4,000
- Audemars Piguet Gold Watch with Diamonds – $57,000
Hopefully, their home insurance game is solid.
