This weeks who’s cappin is coming a little early, unlike Summer Walker. Summer Walker receives the honor for being over 3 hours late for her performance in Toronto, Canada. Supposedly she was hanging out with Drake. DrrraAAakkkeeee??? Yes, Drake. See how Lore’l tries to explain and understand this very confusing situation.

See More here: https://urbanislandz.com/2019/11/26/summer-walker-denies-hanging-with-drake-in-toronto-called-fans-bullies/

