XXXTentacion ft. Trippie Redd & PnB Rock “Bad Vibes Forever,” Consequence ft. Conway The Machine “Complex Con” & More | Daily Visuals

Though XXXTentacion is more than a year removed from this life his music continues to live on and with the help of his peers keeps on bumping on the block.

This time around it’s Trippie Redd and PnB Rock who do their part to keep his memory alive with the visuals to “Bad Vibes Forever” in which they show how quick an intimate relationship can sour when one of the two lovers is living a lie.

Meanwhile in Queens Consequence done officially moved on from his Love & Hip-Hop days and with his latest clip to the Conway The Machine assisted “Complex Con” takes it back to Queens where his style was born and cultivated.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YFN Lucci, Flatbush Zombies featuring Tech N9ne, and more.

XXXTENTACION FT. TRIPPIE REDD & PNB ROCK – “BAD VIBES FOREVER”

CONSEQUENCE FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “COMPLEX CON”

YFN LUCCI – “P.O.E.T.”

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES FT. TECH N9NE – “MONICA”

FAST CASH BOYZ – “OPEN”

TEEFLII FT. DOM KENNEDY – “I CAN’T STOP”

DANIEL CAESAR FT. KOFFEE – “CYANIDE”

