Golden Globes 2020: Netflix Dominates Nominations As “When They See Us” Gets Snubbed

As the year wraps up, it’s time to celebrate the biggest in TV and movie entertainment with the Golden Globe nominations.

Netflix dominated a lot of the categories with 17 nominations with movies like the recently released mob flick The Irishman. On the television side, the big networks got a lot of love too —Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable received four nods apiece. Following with three nominations each are Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession.

For all the great work that did get recognized, one of the most impactful miniseries was left out. When They See Us, which recapped 1989’s wrongful conviction of five young men of color for the rape of a jogger in Central Park.

Twitter, of course, had reactions to the snub:

the fact that regina king, zendaya, jharrel jerome, lupita and when they see us were all shut out of the golden globes … hmm i wonder what they have in common 🧐🧐🧐 — aki (@inejghafaswife) December 9, 2019

.@goldenglobes are y’all ok?? The HFPA just wholly snubbed ‘When They See Us’ — not even giving its Emmy-winning actor a nomination. I am confusion. — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) December 9, 2019

catch 22 over when they see us ……. make that make sense — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 9, 2019

No Lupita? No Jharrel Jerome? No Zendaya? No When They See Us? Yeah y’all can keep this year’s #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ka0OKMbFXN — Reese (@madamreese) December 9, 2019

When They See Us went from six Critics’ Choice noms to zero Golden Globes nominations in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/yPdY4kMGiU — Arielle Hightower (@ariellehitower) December 9, 2019

i know this is my fault i should go into every year expecting disappointment but GOD even when they see us got snubbed this house is a nightmare pic.twitter.com/H2nGbZc7tH — dajour (@knivesovtt) December 9, 2019

Peep the rest of the nominations below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“The Farewell” (United States)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22” “Chernobyl” “Fosse/Verdon” “The Loudest Voice” “Unbelievable” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” Joey King, “The Act” Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great” Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Brian Cox, “Succession” Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Billy Porter, “Pose” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Ben Platt, “The Politician” Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself” Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

