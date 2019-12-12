Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed Due To Unpaid Rent?

Ayesha Curry‘s CityCentre restaurant is closing after just a year and a half of operation.

International Smoke, which was known for its global spin on St. Louis ribs, cedar-smoked salmon and other foods located on the celebrity cook/cookbook author’s cookbook as well as foods from James Beard Award winner Michael Mina, released a statement about the closing:

“International Smoke Houston will be closing its doors, effective immediately. We are grateful to all of our staff and guests for all of their support in the time that we’ve been open. We look forward to welcoming our guests at one of our other International Smoke restaurant locations in San Francisco, Del Mar (just north of San Diego, CA), and Aventura (just north of Miami, FL), as well as the newest addition in Las Vegas, slated to open before the end of the year.”

A sign found on the restaurant’s door was discovered to be a notice of a failure to pay rent on the property. Some patrons had booked Christmas parties at the venue but now will have to look elsewhere.

I tried to go to International Smoke in Houston and there's a sign on the door saying it's closed because they haven't paid their rent. @ayeshacurry what's up? pic.twitter.com/XAUOyW6S7K — Ryan McEathron (@MceathronRyan) December 10, 2019

CityCentre released a statement saying, “Regretfully, International Smoke has made the decision to close their Houston location, effective immediately, but the CityCentre environment is constantly evolving.”

The restaurant opened in July 2018, two months after Curry’s husband Steph and the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Final. Rockets fans began trolling the restaurant, posting mean spirited reviews about it before it even opened.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Admits She Sends Steph “Hundreds” Of Sexy Photos To Keep Things Spicy

RELATED: Petty Wars: Rockets Fans Troll Ayesha Curry By Leaving 1-Star Reviews On Her Houston Restaurant

Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed Due To Unpaid Rent? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: