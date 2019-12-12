Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020

The Something in the Water Music Festival dropped its 2020 lineup today (Dec. 12). The star-studded roster does not disappoint and includes acts like Asap Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Clipse, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Mahalia, Migos, Major Lazer, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Usher and more!

2020 #SITWfest LINE-UP 👀

GA and VIP passes go on sale this SATURDAY at 12PM EST at https://t.co/hitO9dwpDD pic.twitter.com/RHuiH1d0ip — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) December 12, 2019

The festival, the brainchild of Pharrell Williams, returns to Virginia Beach, Virginia, from April 20-26.

According to WTKR, the initial announcement was made at High Schools in Virginia Beach, including Williams’ alma mater, Princess Anne High School.

Passes go on-sale Saturday, December 14 at noon.

