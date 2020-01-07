Report: Scott Turner to Become Redskins Offensive Coordinator

According to multiple reports, the Redskins are in the process of finalizing a deal with Scott Turner to become their new offensive coordinator. Turner served in the same role on an interim basis with Carolina last season, after Washington’s new head coach Ron Rivera was fired.

Source: The Redskins are hiring ex-Panthers assistant Scott Turner as their new offensive coordinator. They’re working on finalizing his contract now. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 7, 2020

Worth noting that the shuffle after Rivera’s firing involved several former Redskins coaches, including former head coach and Scott Turner’s father, Norv Turner. The senior Turner took over as special assistant to Carolina’s interim head coach Perry Fewell, who was Washington’s defensive backs coach from 2015-2016.

Scott Turner became the primary play-caller for the Panthers in their last four games of 2019. He had been their quarterbacks coach since the 2018 season and served in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2016. Turner’s offense averaged 15 points and 343.5 yards per game last season.

This move also signals the end of Kevin O’Connell’s time in Washington. The former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach had been with the team since 2017. O’Connell and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins seemed to hit their stride late in the 2019 season with Haskins showing mounting improvement in each game.

The 37-year-old Turner’s challenge is to build a rapport with and help continue the development of Haskins in his sophomore season. Although this is Turner’s first full-time OC job, he did enough in his small sample to impress Rivera, who described his new latest hire as being on the verge.

“Scotty, he’s on the edge he’s on the precipice, he’s ready,” the then recently fired Rivera told Panther’s owner Dave Tepper, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Turner’s addition marks the fourth former Carolina coach to join Rivera in Washington. Wide receivers coach Jim Hostler and offensive line coach John Matsko are also now on Washington’s staff.

