Drake & Future Reunite For “Life Is Good” [Video]

Imagine megastars Drake and Future working as chefs, garbage men, and fast-food workers. Wild, huh?

Well the “What A Time To Be Alive” Duo is back at with their new single “Life Is Good.” The video features Drizzy and Hndrxx working “regular jobs” with 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It and more making cameos. We got a sneak peek of the track last week and now with are kicking 2020 with a banger.

Future & Drake is always a hit. “What A Time…” and Blue Tint from Drake’s 2018 album “Scorpion” proves you can never go wrong with them both on a track. Listen to the joint above.

