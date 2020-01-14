This isn’t a debate, this is The Morning Hustle breaking down some of their favorite female rappers of today & all-time!

As we get to know our listeners, each of the talent wanted to share who some of their personal favorite emcees are of today & all-time! Behind the scenes, things did get heated when mentioning who is THE ALL-TIME greatest, but all the artists mentioned are all legendary or making major noise in the industry today for various reasons. Make sure you take a few minutes out of your day and check out some of the artists mentioned that you may not be familiar with!

From the greats like Lauryn Hill, Da Brat, Lil Kim to today’s best like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, and Tierra Whack, all whom have created a memorable history or are on their way to doing so.

You can see the diversity on the list, so make sure you follow us on Instagram at @themorninghustle and comment on who YOUR personal favorite is or maybe someone we should keep an eye on.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Who Are The Top Female Rappers In The Game? was originally published on themorninghustle.com