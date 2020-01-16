After yesterday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, Bradley Beal expressed his displeasure with losing and his discontent with the culture in Washington right now. Ben Standig joined B-Mitch and Scott to discuss Beal’s post-game remarks. Ben commends Beal for signing an extension and wanting to be a player to lead this organization to a championship. However, with John Wall out and the team sort of in a rebuilding phase, maybe Beal’s expectations shouldn’t be so high. Standig seems to think that Beal didn’t fully think about the situation he was putting himself in when he signed the extension in October, and now that things are toughs, the weight of this situation may possibly be starting to have its wear and tear on him. B-Mitch and Scott hope that Beal doesn’t continue to have these kinds of remarks following losses.

Ben Standig on The Brian Mitchell Show: Post-Game Remarks May Suggest Weight of Situation Starting to Wear on Bradley Beal was originally published on theteam980.com

