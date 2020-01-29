Diva’s Daily Dirt: Remembering Kobe Bryant & Grammys Recap

Worst Rated GRAMMYS

Soo even though it was one of the biggest artists in the music industry, this years Grammys were the worst rated ever. According to @RevoltTV this year’s Grammy Awards were the lowest rated in the history of the show. According to the Nielsen ratings, the three-hour award show only received 18.7 million viewers, easily making it lowest-rated broadcast ever. Diddy said yall have 365 to get it together!

Vanessa & Kobe’s Helicopter Pact

People Magazine is reporting that an insider told them that Vanessa Bryant vowed to never ride in helicopter ride together.

New reports have come out that Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant vowed to never ride in a helicopter together. An insider told PEOPLE Monday (Jan. 27),

“He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together.”

NIKE SAYS ALL KOBE BRYANT MERCH SOLD OUT, WILL TAKE MONTHS TO REPLENISH

Tuesday a Nike spokesman denied that Nike had pulled any Kobe Bryant merchandise, instead saying it had quickly sold out. Nike says it will take at least several months for Nike to replenish its Kobe Bryant inventory. Instead of keeping the products online with a ‘sold out’ sign, NIKE decided to take down all images of the products, the source said.

CARONAVIRUS Spreads

CNN reports that 106 people are dead and more than 4,500 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in China all while the numbers continue to increase. There are reportedly 5 total cases so far in the United States. Coronaviruses usually infect animals but can sometimes evolve and spread to humans. The symptoms of most coronaviruses are similar to any other upper-respiratory infection, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, and sometimes a fever. In most cases, you won’t know whether you have a coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus.

So far 2 people under investigation for coronavirus in DC, according to health officials.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent infection. The best way to do so is to avoid exposure to this virus. The CDC recommends the following every day preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

NICK MINAJ BROTHER SENTENCED

According to AP News, Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on predatory sexual assault and child endangerment charges. Maraj was convicted in November 2017.

