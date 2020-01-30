Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pastor Troy Trends for Anti Gay Remarks

If you’re wondering why 42-year-old Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy is #trending, everyone is reacting to his latest homophoic comments using a post of Lil Nas X. He posted a photo of Lil Nas X with the caption,Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY!” “If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, “F**** Applebee’s” And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, “He Making Money!!” Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal.”

#GIRLDAD is trending! Thanks to Kobe Bryant . Of course over the past few days we have seen and heard past interviews from the legendary NBA player and one particular one has now started a #girldad social media trend. Fathers from all walks of life are posting their daughters and hashtagging, #GirlDad. ESPN’S Elle Duncan shared her experience with meeting Kobe and how proud he was of being a GIRL DAD.

Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, claims the tabloid site had the OK from “Kobe’s people” to break the news of the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA legend #KobeBryant , his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people.

Do remember, during the initial press conference, law enforcement slammed the tabloid news website for publishing the story about Bryant’s death before authorities had notified family members of the victims. According to Levin, who defended the site in an interview with LA radio station KNX’s “In-Depth,,” TMZ dealt with the Bryant’s reps and got permission before going to publishing the article. “We dealt with Kobe’s people … and we were told very clearly that she had been notified,” Levin said, appearing to refer to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa. But when asked about the families of the other victims being notified, Levin admitted, “That is a fair point.”

“We were dealing with them for an hour before we published the story, and they said, ‘Go for it,’” he said. #YeahRight

Mendeecees Harris Has Been Released From Prison After Four Years!

Remember back in 2016 when Love & Hip Hop New York star Mendeecees was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison for transporting narcotics? Well, he has been released and is reunited with his wife Yandy Smith and children! He served a total of 4 years behind bars. We’re sure it feels good to be a free man again! (Clips from Yandy’s IG)

Ladies, could you hold your man down for 4 years?

Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancée Speaks On His Sexuality: If He Did Feel That Way, I Wish I Was Told (AUDIO) https://www.instagram.com/p/B76J_iZJPoy/

The former fiancée of late NFL star, Aaron Hernandez, is finally speaking out about the wildly popular Netflix documentary on his life. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez . Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez sat down with ABC News and revealed that she wish Aaron had told her about his sexuality. (Video link)

Popeyes has been so moved by Beyoncé latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection that they have decided to drop a clothing line of their own!

Didn’t grab ya Ivy Park x Adidas before it sold out? Or maybe Beyonce’s line just wasn’t in your budget? Well, all you need is about $40 to cop Popeyes new limited edition collection! The maroon and orange Ivy Park line inspired clothing line starring ya favorite chicken sandwhich spot, POPEYES! Don’t front, cop now: thatlookfrompopeyes.com

A spokesperson for Popeyes told FOX Business: “This campaign was created to have a little fun surrounding this conversation and offer fans the opportunity to sport some trending orange and maroon apparel.” It was noted that the proceeds from each purchase will go toward the Popeyes Foundation which was founded in 2018.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: