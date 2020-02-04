Diva’s Daily Dirt: Future Suing His Alleged 7th Baby Mama Eliza Reign

FUTURE SUING ALLEGED SEVENTH BABYMAMA

The ‘Life is Good’ rapper just filed a lawsuit against Eliza Seraphin, the seventh woman who claims to be the mother of a child he fathered. Future doesn’t deny having a sexual relationship with Seraphin but he says she’s telling of their bedroom business and he’s not okay with that!

In the lawsuit, Future claims Seraphin has been sharing intimate details about him from their past relationship for clout. She also claims he hired a hitman to take her out because she wouldn’t get an abortion. Future is asking the judge to stop Seraphon from throwing dirt on his name publicly and he’s also asking for her to pay for the damages as well.

Gervonta Davis Downplays Yanking Baby Mama Video

LOTS of things were shaking in Miami over Superbowl weekend but many onlookers were caught off guard with this one! WBA Lightweight boxing Champ Gervonta Davis was spotted on camera snatching his baby mama by the neck and marched her out of a charity basketball game she was attending. Gervonta took to his IG story to explain that she is the mother of his child and would never hurt her and made it clear that he never once hit her.

ARI FLETCHER VS MONEYBAGG YO

Meanwhile his ex- girlfriend Ari Fletcher allegedly got into an altercation with her new rapper boo, Moneybagg Yo. Bystanders took to twitter to explain what they saw! The story is: Ari ran up and punched Moneybagg and in return he pulled her wig smooove OFF! While some video footage surrounding the incident has leaked, you can’t really make out what’s going on.

Congratulations for Safaree and Erica Mena! The newlyweds just welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world over the weekend. Safaree posted how happy he is to be apart of the #GirlDad gang!

MEGAN & G-EAZY TROLL THE GRAM

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy has the internet buzzzinnggg on this third day of Black History Month! The two can be found on IG together sharing hugs, caresses and kissy faces. Some say Meg moves on fast, some say G-Eazy just has a little crush, we say; listen out for some new music from them both! https://www.rap-up.com/2020/02/03/g-eazy-megan-thee-stallion-kiss-dating-rumors/

JOAQIN PHEONIX CALLS OUT THE LACK OF DIVERSITY IN FILM DURING #BAFTAS

Shout out to Joaquin Pheonix for being such a great ally to us during this Black History Month 2020! As the actor gave his acceptance speech for the Best Leading Actor for his role in #Joker at the #BAFTAS, he took a moment to call out the lack of diversity in the film industry. Making the white folks in the room awfully comfortable. Ya love to see it!

