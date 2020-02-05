[Music Video] 10% (feat. Kali Uchis) by KAYTRANADA

Something to Dance to!

New visuals from KAYTRANADA’s 2019 sophomore album Bubba! The record features Alexandria, Virginia’s own Kali Uchis, who’s also been credited on Daniel Caesar’s Get You and Tyler, The Creator’s See You Again; both multi-platinum. The Canadian producer is known for his new era disco sound remixing popular R&B records into dance records. Pitchfork.com has reviewed the album at a 8.1/10, revering the project as “…very comfortable. It’s a dance album front-to-back, fun, confident, always keeping you in perpetual motion..” Check out the music video!

