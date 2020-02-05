[Music Video] Rain by Nicole Bus

Don’t Sleep on this Roc Nation Songstress

There’s something incredibly humbling about Nicole Bus, although she has some of the most powerful vocals over boasty Hip-Hop samples! We first were introduced to the Netherlands artist with her breakthrough single, “You” in December of 2018. It also became a radio hit in the US, reaching 5.5 million listeners by January 2019 – then reaching tops of the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart, tying the record for the fastest-rising Adult R&B No.1 for a debut single (8 weeks). Since being signed to Roc Nation, Nicole had released her 2019 album, KAIROS, and continues to drop these R&B bangers!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: