Scott Brooks on Davis Bertans: “There Was Never Even A Discussion To Even Trade Him”

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks joins The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi to give us his take on the Wizards keeping Davis Bertans and acquiring Jerome Robinson and Shabazz Napier on NBA Trade Deadline Day & more….

WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THE WIZARDS TWO ACQUISITIONS, JEROME ROBINSON & SHABAZZ NAPIER?

“I’m exicted, you know Jerome, I think he’s a talent young player. He was on a good team in the Clippers, he wasn;t getting a lot of playing time, but it’s somebody we targeted. I think he can really help us, he can score, he’s tough, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball, he had a great college career and we’re excited about having him. Napier, you know , a point guard, he’s a young developing point guard. He’s had some good minutes recently, I think he has a chance, he score a little bit. I think he’s going to do a good job for us running the show. Him and Ish (Smith) at the point guard spot is going to be some two quick guards coming in for one another.”

RIGHT NOW IS ISH SMITH OR SHABAZZ NAPIER THE WIZARDS STARTING POINT GUARD?

“Definitely going in to tonight’s game Ish will be our starting point guard. Don’t how long that will be, maybe the rest of the season. It’s just going to depend on who plays well with which unit better, but both of them are going to be capable of playing with many guys on the team. I think they’re both fast, quick, they can score, they can get to paint. So it’s going to be good to integrate both of the new players in hopefully tonight or maybe the next.”

ON THE REASONS FOR NOT TRADING DAVIS BERTANS

“That was never even a discussion to even trade him. Once we had him and knew what he’s about and what type of player he is, he’s just not a shooter, he’s a big all around basketball player and can also shoot and one of the best shooters in the league. He has length, he’s 6’10”, shoots it quick, shoots it from many different spots on the floor. So it didn’t make any sense (to trade him), once we saw that we wanted to keep him and we wanted to keep him long term. He’s a terrific addition, and you know we also have John Wall waiting and can imagine those two guys on the floor together with the way John finds players? He might become a free agent at the end of the season, but we feel confident in what we have and how we’re building the program. He says nothing but great things in what he see’s in the city and with the organization. He’s a great player and a terrific kid, we’re excited to have him.”

"When in doubt, pass it to Davis [Bertans]." The legend of the Latvian Laser is just beginning.#RepTheDistrict | @DBertans_42 pic.twitter.com/XlChsWadJp — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 5, 2020

IS THERE ANY CHANCE JOHN WALL PLAYS THIS SEASON?

“Not sure. I know what he’s doing and he’s doing the right things, he’s coming in and getting work in every day. He’s doing some parts of practice with us (with the Wizards) and some parts of practice with the Go-Go. He’s coming along, but that’s a tough injury. One thing I do know that I see the improvement I’ve seen over the 3-4 months, we’re going to be very please and very happy with John Wall coming back. Whether it’s this year or next year he’s going to be the John Wall we all love to have.”

