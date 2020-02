Rapper, Yella Beezy is being sued for a fight that happened outside of a Dallas strip club.

According to TMZ, Brandon Rainwater, manager for rapper Mo3, claims Beezy and his team jumped him outside of V Live club in Dallas, Texas. Rainwater is seeking $1 million in damages after his hip was dislocated.

Beezy has not responded to the lawsuit.

