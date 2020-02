Hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage last night. The Texas native performed her latest hit “B**CH”.

Check out her performance below.

Megan Thee Stallion has said that “B**CH” is a single to get her fans ready for her upcoming project. No release date has been given for the highly-anticipated project from Megan.

