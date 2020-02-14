Redskins To Release Veteran WR Paul Richardson After two seasons

Just hours after the Washington Redskins released veteran cornerback Josh Norman Friday, the team has also decided to part ways with another veteran. Redskins ESPN insider John Keim reports that the Redskins are moving on from WR Paul Richardson.

The 27-year-old was brought in to serve as a deep threat in 2018, signing a five-year $40 million dollar deal. However, over two seasons, the six-year veteran struggled staying on the field, having appeared in just 17 games. When on the field, he wasn’t as effective as Washington envisioned. Richardson recorded just 48 catches for 507 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Richardson becomes the second salary-cap casualty as he was projected to bring in about $6.5 million. With the move, Washington adds another $2.5 million to their salary cap space.

Last year, Washington relied heavily on their young receiving core that consisted of Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims, and Kelvin Harmon. They will look to lean on them again next year and may possibly spend money in free-agency to add another receiver.

