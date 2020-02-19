Al Galdi: The Trent Williams Decision Has Become Even More Complicated

Al Galdi of The Morning Blitz breaks down why the decision on what to do with Trent Williams has become even more complicated…

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract extension that reported is worth $45 million with $29 million guaranteed. The Cardinals took Humphries with the No. 24 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida. He in 2019 started all 16 games for the Cardinals off having played in a total over 14 games over the previous two seasons (2017 and 2018). An article about him signing an extension on the Cardinals’ official site (AZCardinals.com) included the following: “Humphries made $9.6 million in salary in 2019, his best season and one in which he stayed healthy after a career marked with immaturity and injuries.”

There is a long way to go and plenty of issues to sort out. But the 2020 #Redskins have Trent Williams in their plans, and a fresh start (without Bruce Allen) could mean Williams is open to continuing with the only organization he’s played for. https://t.co/jclMBbcE7t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2020

Galdi points to other offensive tackles having surpassed Trent’s money, guess where he ranks now among offensive tackles in terms of average annual value (AAV) per OverTheCap.com? No. 10. Oh boo-hoo!

1. Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson – $18 million AAV

2. Oakland Raiders right tackle Trent Brown – $16.5 million AAV

3. Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan (leh-WAHN) – $16 million AAV

4. New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder – $15.5 million AAV

5. Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries – $15 million AAV

6. Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews – $14.5 million AAV

7. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley – $14 million AAV

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith – $13.75 million AAV

9. Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung (oh-KOONG) – $13.25 million AAV

10. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams – $13.2 million AAV

Al Galdi: The Trent Williams Decision Has Become Even More Complicated was originally published on theteam980.com

Greg Hough

