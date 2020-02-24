YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album ‘Still Flexin, Still Steppin’ & New Music Video ‘Lil Top’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA) is still bringing the heat in 2020 with the latest release of his new album Still Flexin, Still Steppin on Friday, February 21. Coinciding with the release, he also dropped the visual to “Lil Top”, which is on the album as well.

The Baton-Rouge rapper blessed us with 14 tracks on Still Flexin, Still Steppin with only one feature on the entire album, collaborating with Quando Rondo for the song “Suited Panamera”.

Now, if you’re already a fan of YoungBoy NBA, then you’ll hear some songs that you’ve probably heard before, like “Bad Bad”, “Fine By Time”, and “Knocked Off”, which are all previously released records. Nonetheless, this project will make you love him even more, as he gives classic YoungBoy NBA vibes with hardcore trap beats and lyrics.

Stream the album Still Flexin, Still Steppin and check out the video for “Lil Top” below:

Still Flexin, Still Steppin

Lil Top Music Video

Written By: Chey Parker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: