Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Kobe & Gianna [Photo]

Kobe Bryant’s older sister Sharia Bryant Washington has honored her little brother in a beautiful way.

Sharia has recently made a visit to the tattoo shop and got a Black Mamba circling around the numbers 24 & 2.

Kobe Bryant wore the number 24 for the second half of his career as Gianna Bryant wore the number 2.

Mamba mentality lives forever!

