Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Kobe & Gianna [Photo]

Kobe Bryant, Sharia Washington, Shaya Tabb

Source: personal photos from Sharia Washington / Sharia Washinton

Kobe Bryant’s older sister Sharia Bryant Washington has honored her little brother in a beautiful way.

Sharia has recently made a visit to the tattoo shop and got a Black Mamba circling around the numbers 24 & 2.

Kobe Bryant wore the number 24 for the second half of his career as Gianna Bryant wore the number 2.

Mamba mentality lives forever!

 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @peterbarriostattoo 🙏🐍💕

A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on

Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Issue Statement on Brother’s Tragic Death [Photos]
6 photos

Kobe Bryant’s Older Sister Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Kobe & Gianna [Photo]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

