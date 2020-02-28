Jadakiss Explains The Meaning Behind “Ignatius” [Exclusive]

Hip Hop icon JadaKiss stopped by the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva to talk about his latest project, “Ignatius.” While the album was supposed to hit the streets on February 28th, Kiss thought it would be more tasteful to release it the following week. Due to the death of late rapper Pop Smoke and Kobe Bryant’s memorial, he felt like it would be better to wait a week to release the album. J to da Mwuah shared what this album means to him and what the long time fans can expect from this project. He also got unfiltered about who he would want him to play in a biopic…Watch the full interview to see who it is…

