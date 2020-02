Rapper Offset taking a small break from music to explore acting. The “Clout” rapper will make his acting debut this Sunday on NCIS: Los Angeles. Offset will take on the role of Kadri Kashan Khan, an undercover CIA agent working in the Sinai Peninsula.

Check out what Offset had to say about his upcoming role.

You can catch Offset this Sunday 9/8c.

