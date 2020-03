Auntie, Oprah Winfrey took a nice tumble over the weekend; and you better not laugh. While hosting the L.A. stop of her 2020 Life In Focus tour, Oprah lost her balance and fell on stage.

Check out the fall below:

Did Oprah just fall? Over nothing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJW9pDTRiF — Stream My New Single “Trap Coat”!!! (@AbkTrauma) February 29, 2020

You better not have laughed. Oprah took to IG to say she was okay, but was resting up and icing her leg on Sunday.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: