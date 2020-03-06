Voices: Jadakiss “Ignatius”

On Friday, March 6th, JadaKiss is set to release his 5th Studio album, “Ignatius.” While this album is true Kiss, the Yonkers MC is taking a different and more introspective approach to this album. The LP’s title is named for his friend, Ignatius Maurice Jackson, AKA Ice Pick Jay who died from Cancer in 2017. Icepick was an influential member of not only Jadakiss, but The Lox, Ruff Ryders camp and this album were put together in Jada’s words, in the way Icepick would have wanted it.

Ignatius features appearances from Pusha T, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz, Dej Loaf, John Legend, and more. In this episode of “Voices,” Jada talks about the life of Icepick and his own legacy, why he pushed back the album from his original date and more.

