Master Troll LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Will Get His “Man Body” In Early 20s Because His Mom Is “Caucasian”

LaVar Ball is back and so are his outlandish comments.

The patriarch of the Ball family doesn’t make the rounds as much as he used to when he was campaigning for Lonzo Ball to make the leap from UCLA to the league, but every once in a while he pops out.

This morning (March 3) he appeared on FS1’s Undisputed to converse and troll alongside Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless and the quotes immediately began rolling off his tongue. It started with Bayless pondering when LaMelo will begin to bulk up and become more solid–allowing him to take hits and be able to be more dominant in the same way Lonzo has grown.

This man LaVar Ball is wild😂😂pic.twitter.com/7RF4knmKj9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2020

In true LaVar fashion, with a smirk on his face, he said, “They’re not going to get their man body until they’re like 22, 23 and that’s because of their mom… because she’s caucasian. We’re Black,” he said.

To take the trolling even further, he then looks over at Shannon Sharpe and says, “He probably got his man body at like 19.”

Sharpe, the former NFL tight end immediately erupted in laughter. Ball then predicted that the New Orleans Pelicans will make a push for 8th seed and will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. But he went off the deep end saying that Pelicans, which includes his son Lonzo and phenom rookie Zion Williamson, will beat the Lakers in a series, 4-2.

.@RealSkipBayless: "LaVar Ball just predicted the most shocking upset in the history of the NBA Playoffs — Pelicans over Lakers 4 games to 2." @ShannonSharpe: "LaVar's got a better chance of growing dreads than that happening." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VJcD0c0nXq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

And yes, he did say that LiAngelo, who went undrafted, will somehow win a scoring title in the next few years– and beating out Zion.

Despite all the jokes and getting underneath everyone’s skin, we’re excited to see how Lonzo develops and if LaMelo can be successful once he makes the leap.

