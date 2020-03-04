Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Music Dropping Friday

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to drop some new music and is not letting issues with her record label ,1501 Certified Entertainment , get in her way. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper announced Wednesday afternoon, on Instagram, new music would be coming our way this Friday.

Megan took to Instagram Live early this week to let fans know that she hasn’t been able to drop any new music because her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, would not allow her, per her contract.

Are you ready for some new Megan?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: