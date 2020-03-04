CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Music Dropping Friday

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to drop some new music and is not letting issues with her record label ,1501 Certified Entertainment , get in her way. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper announced Wednesday afternoon, on Instagram,  new music would be coming our way this Friday.

View this post on Instagram

SUGA 3/6 #REALHOTGIRLSHIT

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

 

Megan took to Instagram Live early this week to let fans know that she hasn’t been able to drop any new music because her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment,  would not allow her, per her contract.

Are you ready for some new Megan?

1501 Hot Girl Summer , friday , Instagram , megan thee stallion

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close