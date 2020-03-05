Russ sat down with The Morning Hustle Show to discuss his new album Shake The Snow Globe & much more.

He explains how he’s able to make both R&B and hip-hop tracks, which one song he wishes he could eliminate from his catalog, why people get so mad at him on the internet, and what’s really good with him and Doja Cat?!

They break down some tracks from his album, and Russ explains why he chooses memories over money, and discusses his tour happening this summer.

Watch the full interview above and stream Shake The Snow Globe now!

Russ Talks Internet Haters, Doja Cat, And Why He Chooses Memories Over Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

