At least one person was taken to the hospital after gunfire broke out at a recent Lil Baby concert over the weekend.

The rapper was performing in Birmingham, Alabama Saturday night when an altercation of some sort broke out on the side of the stage. Shortly after, gun shots were fired. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have made no arrest in this shooting.

