Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has finally registered as a sex offender. Petty, was forced to register after he surrendered to police after missing his February 25th registration deadline.

Petty was convicted back in 1995 of first-degree attempted rape with a 16 year-old girl. Petty was 16 at the time of his conviction. Petty’s trial is set for April 28th.

