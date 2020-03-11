Floyd Mayweather Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris Found Dead

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather was found dead in her home in California. According to reports, law enforcement was called to the home of Harris. She was found unresponsive in her car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Reports suggest that foul play wasn’t involved and this is being treated as a death investigation.

Harris and Mayweather’s relationship became news when he was accused and convicted of a domestic violence charge. She has 3 kids with Mayweather.

Harris was 40 years old.

SOURCE | TMZ

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Says Son’s Mother Josie Harris Is Stalling $20M Defamation Lawsuit

