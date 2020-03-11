Justin Timberlake Talks Collaboration With Anderson .Paak, Unreleased Lizzo Track & More With Zane Lowe

It’s been two years since Justin Timberlake dropped his 5th studio album Man Of The Woods. Although it feels like he’s gotten more attention for his Air Jordan 3 collaboration than his actual music in recent years, he’s still a damn good singer.

Appearing on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Justin chopped it up with Zane Lowe about his Trolls World Tour soundtrack cut with Anderson .Paak, “Don’t Slack,” and hinted at the possibility of a joint project with the “Trippy” artist.

“I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I told him as well, too, I was like, “You need to enjoy your moment, bro, ’cause it is-” He played me new stuff the other day – It’s unbelie- th- th- that dude- … Is so gifted. He’s so good.”

Yeah, .Paak got that work. Not enough people seem to know that.

He also got into what it was like working with the likes of TDE’s SZA and apparently gave Zane Lowe a sneak peak of that highly anticipated collaboration with Lizzo that’s still yet to drop.

“That’s what’s exciting for me right now, is I just feel like, um, l- Lizzo, can we please put the song out. (laughs) We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo. It’s like, it’s like a Chicago house record. And it goes so hard. It’s so fun but – It, it’s so good. I’ll play it for you after the interview. But you can’t tell anybody I played it for you.”

Those the perks of interviewing celebrities and musicians, b.

