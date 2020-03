You can’t talk about DMV artists and not mention Brave Williams, better known as Bmore Brave. Hailing from Baltimore, Brave is really a Jane of all trades. A singer, dancer, actress, and raptress/poet, Brave sits down with Chey Parker to talk about her new song “Options”, her new Netflix movie “Love Dot Com” and more! See the music video, movie trailer and full interview with Chey below…

Make sure to follow Brave Williams @bmorebrave and Chey Parker @iamcheyparker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: