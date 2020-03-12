CLOSE
Starbucks To Make More Changes Due To Coronavirus

Starbucks is looking at making more changes in the wake of the coronavirus. The companies CEO, Kevin Johnson said in a public letter, Starbucks “will navigate this situation community by community and store by store.”

The letter went on to say, the coffee chain may explore limited seating, mobile orders-only scenarios, delivery via Uber Eats or in some cases, only the Drive Thru will be open.

Starbucks announced just a few weeks ago they would not allow customers to use there personal cups for coffee.

