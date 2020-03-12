Twitter Tells Employees To Work From Home In Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

While the Trump administration continues to act as if their efforts to curb the Coronavirus outbreak have been exceptionally effective (It. Has. Not), the virus continues to spread like wildfire. In response, businesses across the globe are shutting down shop to help stop the growth of the deadly virus.

Yesterday (March11), the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) a pandemic and with that in mind Twitter announced that it would be requiring their employees to work from home to ensure the safety of their employees and their families. According to Tech Crunch, the social media company is closing it’s doors and telling their staff to stay home and gets to grinding while looking out for those who job requires them to be on site.

The company said it will help all employees, including hourly workers and contractors, cover expenses for setting up home offices. Contractors, vendors and hourly workers who cannot work from home will continue to be paid for their standard working hours while the work-from-home policy is in effect. Twitter also said it will cover additional daycare expenses parents may have if their usual daycares close due to COVID-19.

Twitter’s Inclusion and Diversity team will also hold a virtual “#FlockTalk,” an employee support program to discuss how “news around COVID-19 is impacting people in number of different ways—from schools and offices being closed, to serious health concerns, to racism towards communities.”

At the beginning of the month Twitter made working from home mandatory in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, but given the rapid developments they’ve decided to go all in and have all their “Tweeps” just remain at home for the time being.

Twitter has become the latest in a growing list of companies implementing a “work from home” directive as Amazon, Lyft, and BOX have told their employees to stay home and keep safe.

The NBA meanwhile has suspended their season until further notice with the NCAA potentially canceling their upcoming tournaments and some MLB teams have already deaded some pre-season games.

We miss Obama…

Twitter Tells Employees To Work From Home In Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On 93.9 WKYS: