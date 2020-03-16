CLOSE
DMV Public School Systems Close Due to Coronavirus, Still Providing Meals for Students

All public school systems in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be closed starting Monday, March 16 due to the highly contagious Cornoavirus strand, COVID-19.

Officials in three jurisdictions have announced that schools will still be providing meals for students during the closing that’s expected to last through the month of March. 16 schools will stay open between 10 am and 2 pm to serve meals.

Participating DMV Schools 

  1. Anacostia High School
  2. Banneker High School
  3. Cardozo Education Campus
  4. Columbia Heights Education Campus
  5. Coolidge High School
  6. Jefferson Middle School
  7. Kelly Miller Middle School
  8. Kimball Elementary School
  9. LaSalle-Backus Education Campus
  10. Eastern High School
  11. Ballou High School
  12. McKinley Education Campus
  13. Brookland Middle School
  14. Stanton Elementary School
  15. Walker-Jones Education Campus\
  16. Woodson High School

For DC public schools, spring break has been moved up to March 17-23, instead of being in April, and students and parents are being encouraged to reach out to teachers to get instructional materials and homework so that students can stay engaged during the break.

