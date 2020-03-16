DMV Public School Systems Close Due to Coronavirus, Still Providing Meals for Students

All public school systems in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be closed starting Monday, March 16 due to the highly contagious Cornoavirus strand, COVID-19.

Officials in three jurisdictions have announced that schools will still be providing meals for students during the closing that’s expected to last through the month of March. 16 schools will stay open between 10 am and 2 pm to serve meals.

Participating DMV Schools

Anacostia High School Banneker High School Cardozo Education Campus Columbia Heights Education Campus Coolidge High School Jefferson Middle School Kelly Miller Middle School Kimball Elementary School LaSalle-Backus Education Campus Eastern High School Ballou High School McKinley Education Campus Brookland Middle School Stanton Elementary School Walker-Jones Education Campus\ Woodson High School

For DC public schools, spring break has been moved up to March 17-23, instead of being in April, and students and parents are being encouraged to reach out to teachers to get instructional materials and homework so that students can stay engaged during the break.

Written By: Chey Parker

