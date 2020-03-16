Jhene Aiko Drops New Album “Chilombo”

Jhene Aiko strikes again with a new project! Jhene recently dropped her new album Chilombo with some heavy-hitting features, including Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, and H.E.R.

With 20 tracks on the project, Jhene takes listeners on a roller coaster ride of emotions, from being confident and happy, celebrating wins, and being in love, to being hurt in love and not giving a F**K about what anyone has to say about what’s she’s doing with her life.

One of our favorite songs has to be B.S. with H.E.R, where the artist and Jhene do a little back and forth duet, much like how Ronald Isley and R. Kelly used to do back in the day, expressing their feelings about not dealing with the B.S. that comes with toxic relationships.

Check out the album below:

Written By: Chey Parker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: