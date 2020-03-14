Meal Locations For Students During CoronaVirus COVID-19 Closures

Some DMV area Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch for students that are home during this extended break due to the Coronavirus.
Meals will be available to students on weekdays from Monday, March 16 —Tuesday, March 31 from 10 am until 2pm at the following location in the district
Find out more at DYRS.Gov
Food Service In Montgomery County Schools are available at the following:
Elementary Schools
Arcola
1820 Franwall Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Captain James Daly
20301 Brandermill Dr.
Germantown, MD 20876
Harmony Hill
13407 Lydia St.
Silver Spring, MD 20906
Jackson Road
900 Jackson Rd.
Silver Spring, MD 20904
JoAnn Leleck at Broad Acres
710 Beacon Rd.
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Rolling Terrace
705 Bayfield St.
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Roscoe Nix
1100 Corliss St.
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Judith Resnik
7301 Hadley Farms Dr.
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Weller Road
3301 Weller Rd.
Silver Spring, MD 20906
Middle Schools
Argyle
2400 Bel Pre Rd.
Silver Spring, MD 20906
Forest Oak
651 Saybrooke Oaks Blvd.
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg
2 Teachers Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Parkland
4610 W Frankfort Dr.
Rockville, MD 20853
Earle B. Wood
14615 Bauer Dr.
Rockville, MD 20853
High Schools
Montgomery Blair
51 University Blvd, East
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Clarksburg
22500 Wims Rd.
Clarksburg, MD 20871
Albert Einstein
11135 Newport Mill Rd.
Kensington, MD 20895
Northwest
13501 Richter Farm Rd.
Germantown, MD 20874
Paint Branch
14121 Old Columbia Pike
Burtonsville, MD 20866
Watkins Mill
10301 Apple Ridge Rd.
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
PG County Schools At The Following:
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School
William Wirt Middle School
Nicholas Orem Middle School
Kenmoor Middle School
Benjamin Tasker Middle School
Walker Mill Middle School
Drew-Freeman Middle School
Thurgood Marshall Middle School
Stephen Decatur Middle School
