With the Coronavirus spreading across the globe and causing a pandemic, we had Dr. Tisha Rowe visit Good Morning H-Town inside the Houston BMW Studios discussing COVID-19 (1:50), what insurance providers are doing during the pandemic, why you shouldn’t panic but be cautious, the serious nature of coronavirus, how you should boost your immune system (5:10), steps to prevent coronavirus beyond washing your hands (9:00) and more!

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus and its impact on Houston and the Greater Houston area, visit our link here.

Dr. Tisha Rowe Talks Coronavirus, Prevention Steps To Take & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

