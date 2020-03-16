CLOSE
Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Update: Idris Elba Among Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive With CoronaVirus COVID-19
Actor Idris Elba joins the list of celebrities that have tested positive to having the coronavirus.

Elba announced the news in a video on his Twitter account. He said that although he is not currently showing symptoms, he decided to get tested due to previously being exposed to someone else that tested positive.

The London-born leading man detailed the events with his wife, Sabrina by his side. “This is serious, “ Elba said candidly. “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms that can easily spread it.”

 

He encouraged everyone to wash their hands and keep their distance. Elba went on to mention that both he and his wife were doing okay.

 

