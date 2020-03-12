CLOSE
HomePhotos

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Posted 22 hours ago

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family’s health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

 

Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]

 

 

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Rudy Gobert

View this post on Instagram

#ontothenextone

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

2. Tom Hanks

3. Rita Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

4. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Source:Getty

5. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Source:Getty

6. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League Source:Getty

7. Australia’s former home affairs minister Peter Dutton

Australia's former home affairs minister Peter Dutton Source:Getty

8. Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta Source:Getty
Close