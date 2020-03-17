KYSWomensDay: Kiana Ledé Performance + Interview [Video]

When people say that R&B is dead, you can look over at Kiana Ledé and tell that person that you are wrong. The singer-songwriter made waves with her EP “Myself” and the Hit single “Ex” and fans cannot get enough of her. 2020 looks to be an even bigger year for Ledé as she looks to drop her official debut album.

To get a taste of what you can expect, check out Ledé’s live performance at the 2020 93.9 WKYS Women’s Day Concert and her exclusive interview with our own Little Bacon Bear below!

