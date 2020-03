Drake is breaking more records. The “Hotline Bling” rapper is now the only artist to have the most appearances ever on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

His latest feature on Lil Yachty’s new song ” Oprah’s Bank Account” broke the record that was set by the cast of Glee.

Drake has been on the Hot 100 chart 208 times.

Congratulations Drake!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: