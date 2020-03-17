WOLB News Desk

Gov. Larry Hogan made the decision Tuesday to move the April 28 primary in Maryland due to the coronavirus.

The primary will be postponed to June 2nd.

However, the special election to fill the vacancy in Maryland’s 7th congressional district will still be held on April 28 by mail-in voting.

Governor Hogan: Special Election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat will still happen—a vote by mail system. Hogan says it’s important that the district has representation in Congress.@wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 17, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Primary Election Postponed; Here’s The New Date was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

