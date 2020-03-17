CLOSE
How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?

Burning Skies - Urban Sunset

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in the Commonwealth. Currently (Tues, March 17), 67 people have tested positive for the virus and 2 have died.

This morning Governor Northam spoke to Virginians about the state of the outbreak in the Commonwealth. He also detailed additional steps that the administration is taking to help reduce the spread of the pandemic. Those additional steps include:

  • Virginians are to avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people, per federal guidelines.
  • Those with chronic health conditions or aged 65 or older are urged to self-quarantine.
  • All restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters are mandated to significantly reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. Restaurants are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway options.
  • Virginia’s 75 DMV offices, as well as mobile units, will close to the public. Online services will remain available. For those who cannot renew online, or whose license or registration expires before May 15, DMV will grant a 60-day extension.
  • From Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all district and circuit courts are suspended absent a specific exemption.
  • Electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For a more detailed list of actions please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.

 

The Virginia Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation.

For an updated number of people tested for the virus, confirmed cases, prevention tips, resources and more Click Here.

RELATED: Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

