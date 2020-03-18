Cardi B’s Scary Coronavirus Rant Flipped Into Charting Song [Video]

While the world waits to see what is really good with the Coronavirus some folks are making lemonade of these lemons. One producer has taken some of Cardi B‘s sauce for a new sensation.

Last week the Bronx bombshell took to social media to express her concern regarding the current health crisis and naturally her lovable but ratchet energy made it go viral. “Government, let me tell y’all mutahf***as something,” she said originally. “I don’t know what the f*** this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how this sh*t was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this sh*t is on muthaf***in’ tour. And let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A bitch is scared. I’m a little scared. You know what I’m saying? Like, sh*t got me panicking.”

In one week the clip amassed over 17 million views and became the unanimous sentiment for the Hip-Hop culture. One individual took notice and flip the audio into the unofficial anthem for this daunting time. As spotted on HipHopDX DJ iMarkkeyz has released the aptly titled “Coronavirus” song and while it might be in bad taste it is incredibly fun and catchy. So much so according to Billboard the track has climbed from #96 to #5 on the Apple Music’s Hip-Hop/Rap Songs chart.

Bardi also has taken notice to the DJ’s success by hinting she is contacting her record label to make sure she gets her cut. “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ….Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins ” she wrote.

You can listen to “Coronavirus” below.

