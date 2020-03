Need something sweet while you participate in social distancing? The Cheesecake Factory is trying to help curve your sweet tooth.

The Cheesecake Factory is now giving away free cheesecake slices with curbside to-go-orders.

To get in on this sweet deal, you will need to purchase $30 or more in food and use promo code: FREESLICE.

The promotion runs through April 16th.

You can thank me later!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: