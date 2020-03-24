Bad Bunny’s Quarantine Videos Are Some Of The Best Entertainment Instagram Has To Offer

Bad Bunny may just be the most bored out of us all right now, but it’s working out in our favor, because the results of his boredom are absolutely hilarious.

After the incredibly successful release of his chart-topping album YHLQMDLG and endless celebrations throughout Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny has gone into full quarantine mode amid the current pandemic. In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the artist is following the CCD’s safety guidelines for staying at home, and luckily for us, he’s documenting every part of it.

The singer is already known for his big personality, which is more than prevalent in the content he’s been posting over the past couple days. It all started on the 5th day of being quarantined, when the boredom really started to set in. He posted a video donning some bright yellow crocs as he played a ukulele, drank some sort of alcohol, and brought his girlfriend in for a dance session before filing his nails and chomping on an apple. He finished the video off by wiping off a table with some Lysol wipes and having an arm wrestle.

The next day is what really caught a lot of peoples’ attention, with Bad Bunny posting some pictures showing how he’s getting his sun at home. They’re a little NSFW, but how else are you gonna get an even tan?! That’s one advantage of being at home, you don’t have to wear any clothes. Speaking of NSFW, he also posted a video on his IG story that day of him and his girlfriend, Gabriela, rubbing sunscreen on each other.

The most recent video from the artist’s quarantine series shows him recreating scenes from Toy Story, complete with a full set of toys from the film. In the video, the singer shows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Forky and Rex trying to solve the mystery of the lost toilet paper as Woody proposes some sanitary measures to combat the coronavirus.

Long story short, if you don’t already follow Bad Bunny on Instagram, now would be a good time to start.

Bad Bunny’s Quarantine Videos Are Some Of The Best Entertainment Instagram Has To Offer was originally published on globalgrind.com

rebecahjacobs

Also On 93.9 WKYS: